PHOTOS: Hugh fire at abandoned Phoenix office complex
An abandoned office complex in Phoenix near 16th Street and Highland Avenue caught fire Friday afternoon, and smoke was visible for miles.
Firefighters quickly to a defensive position to fight the flames from outside the building. It's not clear how the fire started, but it was pumping a massive plume of smoke that was seen across the downtown area and on nearby Arizona Department of Transportation cameras located along State Route 51 near Highland Avenue.
Fire officials say one office complex that was adjacent to the fire was evacuated, with a total of 20 office workers being evacuated.
Firefighters were able to use ladder trucks to gain an upper hand on the blaze from above. Units from from Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported on scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
