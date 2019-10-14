PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog that was dumped in the Phoenix area has been rescued and is now receiving critical medical care and plenty of much-needed TLC.
Sanitation workers found the dog last Thursday at the City of Phoenix transfer station near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
The City of Phoenix says the dog was found in a tunnel where sanitation trucks go to be loaded with garbage before being sent to the landfill.
Phoenix animal rescue "Home Fur Good" has taken the dog, now named "Oscar," into its care.
Oscar had to have emergency surgery to repair a broken leg and shattered pelvis.
Home Fur Good has partnered with Two Pups Wellness Fund to cover the costs of his surgery and rehabilitation, but Oscar will still need extensive medical care.
