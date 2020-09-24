PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The body of an infant was found abandoned by a trash dumpster in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a report of an injured person around 1 p.m. at a strip mall near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.
When officers arrived on the scecne they found a baby beside a trash dumpster behind a strip mall.
Police said the firefighters pronounced the infant dead at the scene. It is unclear how the baby ended up at this location or who the parents are.
CHILD DEATH INVESTIGATION. 35 Av/Baseline Rd. An infant was found unresponsive behind a business. Phoenix Fire pronounced the infant deceased on scene. If you have any information please call Phoenix Police or @SilentwitnessAZ— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 24, 2020
480-WITNESS pic.twitter.com/1sCQUzaZHJ