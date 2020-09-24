Body of infant found in Phoenix

Authorities in Phoenix are investigating after the body of an infant was discovered beside a trash dumpster.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a report of an injured person around 1 p.m. at a strip mall near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road. 

When officers arrived on the scecne they found a baby beside a trash dumpster behind a strip mall. 

Police said the firefighters pronounced the infant dead at the scene. It is unclear how the baby ended up at this location or who the parents are. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story. 

 

