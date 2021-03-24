PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Peoria mom lost her son in a wrong-way crash, and now she wants to keep others safe on the road.
Phoenix police say an impaired driver drove the wrong-way near Greenway and Interstate 17, hitting Romsen Badalpour and killing them both.
"He would have been devastated," said Romsen's mom, Linda Badalpour. "We are just grief-stricken and processing, accepting and moving forward and trying to heal, and part of that will be by helping be an advocate for this."
AAA said deadly wrong-way crashes are trending in the wrong direction.
"Arizona recorded about 61 fatalities on divided highways between 2015 and 2018, which averages to be about 15 deaths per year," said AAA Arizona spokesman Aldo Vazquez. "That's actually a 66% increase from the average that we saw back in 2010 to 2014 where we averaged about nine deaths per year."
The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety tracks numbers a little differently. It said at least three people have died in wrong-crashes on Arizona roads so far this year.
Last year, it says it was 14 people and then 20 people in 2019.
"Alcohol consumption represents the single most significant factor when it comes to these sort of crashes," said Vazquez.
Linda is not yet sure how, but she wants to find a way to prevent these crashes.
"I know there's a purpose, something that I have to be involved in to help this situation," said Linda.
By spreading awareness and increasing enforcement, the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety said the state is trying to stop these crashes.