PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Close to a dozen Phoenix-area restaurants are getting high marks for fine dining.
AAA has released its annual list of Four-Diamond and Five-Diamond restaurants, and some familiar Valley eateries made the cut.
AAA's professionally trained inspectors use published guidelines to conduct unannounced restaurant visits and evaluations.
Each year AAA reviews nearly 32,000 restaurants. Only 0.2 percent make the Five Diamond list. Only 2.1 percent make the AAA Four Diamond list.
“The AAA Five and Four Diamond designation is an exceptional accomplishment that signifies meticulous attention to the little extras to help ensure a memorable guest experience. To uphold the exceptionally high standards required on a daily basis to attain these ratings is an outstanding achievement,” said Michelle Donati, spokesperson for AAA Arizona. “This list represents the finest Arizona has to offer in food and hospitality.”
Five Diamond
(At Wild Horse Pass)
Using Native American indigenous foods, this elegant and understated eatery’s renowned chefs have created unique seasonally-changing tasting menus. Meats, game and seafood are enhanced by vegetable and herb sauces developed from native seeds. Sunset views against the mountain backdrop and wild horses roaming the area create a breathtaking scene.
5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226
Phone: 602-385-5726
Four Diamond
(At Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)
Using local farm-fresh organic vegetables and a wide selection of meat and seafood, Chef Beau MacMillan creates Asian-inspired seasonal menus that satisfy the most discerning gourmet. Stunning views of the valley and sunsets enhance the experience. A private chef's tasting room is available.
5700 E. McDonald Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Phone: 480-607-2300
(At the Four Seasons)
The talented chefs have created a forum for dining that is exceptional. Using the freshest ingredients and specialty items, they offer Arizona grass-fed and Australian Wagyu beef prepared with regional flavors such as chorizo bread pudding and chipotle honeycomb polenta. Tasting menus change weekly.
10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr., Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Phone: 480-513-5086
(At the Westin Kierland)
With influences spanning the Caribbean and South America, expert chefs prepare a savory selection of ceviche, creative seafood entrées and marinated meats. The open kitchen allows for interaction among diners and chefs. Resident Cuban artist Nelson Garcia-Miranda demonstrates his talents five days a week in the dining room, and his work is available for purchase.
6902 E. Greenway Pkwy., Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Phone: 480-624-1202
Different Pointe of View in Phoenix
(At the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs)
The panoramic views of the valley are truly spectacular at this mountain-top restaurant, which offers indoor and outdoor dining areas. The menu, created by chef Anthony DeMuro reflects New American cuisine, incorporating natural and organic ingredients. The restaurant boasts an award-winning, international wine list.
11111 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020
Phone: 602-866-6350
(At the Royal Palms)
This restaurant reflects its Mediterranean inspiration by magnifying the purity of fresh, seasonal ingredients. Enjoy the unparalleled ambience of dining indoors under high vaulted ceilings or on one of the restaurant's two patios, complete with scenic Camelback Mountain views, inviting fireplaces and blooming bougainvillea.
5200 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Phone: 602-808-0766
(At Fairmont Scottsdale Princess)
Acclaimed chef Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak offers a diverse range of delectable menu selections. Along with the tender Kobe and all-natural USDA Prime beef, diners will find Colorado lamb, Kurobuta pork, Maine lobster, ahi tuna and Scottish salmon, to name a few. An incredible dining experience awaits.
7575 E. Princess Dr., Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Phone: 480-513-6002
Nestled into the backdrop of the Farm at South Mountain, the hand-crafted New American cuisine is the real star here. With a focus on local, market fresh ingredients, the seasonally changing menu never fails to impress. if weather permits, dining on the patio overlooking the gardens is a special treat.
6106 S. 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85042
Phone: 602-276-0601
The first of many upscale steakhouses from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, this restaurant has commanding views of the valley. Fresh, local ingredients combine with premium cuts of meat and global seafood selections to create a memorable experience.
6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Phone: 480-214-8000
Wright's at the Biltmore in Phoenix
Elegant, attentive servers bring eye-pleasing and palate-satisfying dishes that take advantage of seasonally fresh ingredients. Menu selections range from the freshest seafood to aged steaks. The signature chocolate soufflé is well worth the wait. They are closed Sunday for dinner.
2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85016
Phone: 602-381-7668
Lon's at the Hermosa in Paradise Valley
Coming here for dinner is like returning to the "home ranch" in Arizona territorial days. The excellent menu selection centers on natural and organic foods, some grown on the premises. Choices include seafood, steak and fowl preparations, delivered with casual yet attentive service.
5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Phone: 602-955-7878
Some restaurants in other parts of Arizona earned Four Diamond ratings. They include:
Tucson
- The Grill at Hacienda del Sol
- Main Dining Room at the Arizona Inn
- Primo
Marana
- Core Kitchen and Wine Bar
Sedona
- Che Ah Chi
- Cress on Oak Creek
AAA Diamond Ratings System:
-One Diamond - Simple, economical food, often quick-serve, in a functional environment.
-Two Diamond - Familiar food, often cooked to order, served in casual surroundings.
-Three Diamond - Trendy cuisine, skillfully prepared and served, with expanded beverage options, in an enhanced setting.
-Four Diamond - Distinctive fine-dining. Creative preparations, skillfully served, often with wine steward, amid upscale ambiance.
-Five Diamond - Leading-edge cuisine of the finest ingredients, uniquely prepared by an acclaimed chef, served by expert service staff led by maître d’ in extraordinary surroundings.
Congrats to all of you for making this achievement.
