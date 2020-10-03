SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was found dead inside a home near Hayden Road and Via Sonrisa after a barricade situation.
According to Scottsdale police, patrol officers arrived to the home around 6:50 p.m. on Friday after a call regarding a sound of gunshots.
Due to witness information and other evidence at the scene, police believed that the possible suspect was still there.
Police set up a barricade and the Scottsdale Police SWAT team arrived to assist. SWAT located a woman found dead inside the home.
The investigation is ongoing. No information has been released on who the victim is. No information of a suspect has been made available.
