CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man died in Chandler after a shooting Saturday morning near McQueen and Pecos roads.
Chandler Police were called around 2:45 a.m. about an argument between a man and a woman at a home.
Reports of gunshots broke out soon after the call and arriving officers found a 35-year-old Phoenix man that police identified as Ben Beasley, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where died from his injuries an hour later, police say.
Police learned that Beasley was assaulting a woman inside a home that led to an fight outside the home.
A juvenile at the home allegedly gave the the handgun to the woman after she asked for it, police say.
Beasley was trying to leave in a car and attempted to run over the woman as she stood in the driveway. According to police, she fired the shot inside the car at him.
Beasley and the woman were identified as boyfriend and girlfriend by police.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrestes have been made.
