LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after being pulled from Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon.
Maricopa County Sheriff Office (MCSO) identified her as 53-year-old Christine Fiorini.
Officials with Peoria Fire and Medical say she was found around 12:05 p.m. floating next to the boat she had been riding in near the Humbug Cove section of the lake.
When Peoria Fire Medical units arrived on scene they found MCSO crews had pulled Fiorini out of the water and had began performing CPR on her.
Fiorini was taken to Peoria Hospital by ground transport, according to MCSO. She passed away at the hospital around an hour later at 1:05 p.m.
The group she was with said she had been floating by herself next to the pontoon boat with two different flotation devices that day. She reportedly was feeling ill since breakfast that morning, according to MCSO.
Lake Patrol units responded and assumed the investigation. They determined unknown medical event occurred. Investigators are still looking into the incident.
Stay with Arizona's Family. Story is still developing.