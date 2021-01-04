FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A lucky person in Fountain Hills is starting the new year off with a $1 million winning Powerball ticket. Could it be yours?
The Arizona Lottery said the ticket was sold on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Parkview Tap House in Fountain Hills near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards. The unclaimed ticket matched all five winning numbers but did not include the Powerball. Had the ticket matched the Powerball as well, that person would have won the jackpot.
The jackpot now rolls over to Wednesday's drawing which is at an estimated $410 million, the highest it's been since March 2019.
The winning numbers for Saturday night's Powerball drawing were: 3, 4, 11, 41, 67 and Powerball 5.