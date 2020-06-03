PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – "A time for hope" at Phoenix College. That was part of the message from the college President Dr. Larry Johnson, who sent a letter to the campus community about the death of George Floyd.
In the letter, Johnson talked about a trying 10 weeks, beginning with the COVID-19 impact, followed by the horrific killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which highlighted continued racism in our society.
Now, he wants to make sure students at Phoenix College have their voices heard. "I believe in students and I believe that I have a responsibility to really provide an opportunity for my students to share their voices," Dr. Johnson said.
Dr. Johnson is one of the only black college presidents in Arizona, giving him a different point of view when it comes to talking with his students.
"I want to hear…what are you feeling right now,” he said. “…the conversations that we have on college campus into the summer and then also to the fall semester."
The first Phoenix College "listening session" will be held online Thursday, June 11. The Phoenix College community will receive further information about the session.