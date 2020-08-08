PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Phoenix on Friday night.
The crash happened around 11:54 p.m. near Indian School Road and Central Avenue. When Phoenix Police arrived on scene, they found a man, 55-year-old Randy Roberts, laying in the road. Phoenix Fire crews pronounced him dead on the scene.
According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus, officers learned that Roberts was attempting to cross Indian School Road mid-block when he was hit by a car that fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have any information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.