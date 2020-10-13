PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)—Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix police a man was shot near the Dust Devil Park near Camelback Road and 107th Avenue just after 2 a.m.
After the shooting, according to police, he walked to a house in the neighborhood and banged on the door but no one answered.
He then tried a second house and continued to bang on the door. A woman who was sleeping, heard the banging, opened the door and called 911.
Police say the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators are going door to door looking for witnesses and possible video that may have caught the shooting on camera. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.