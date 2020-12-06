PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was found shot in a car near 10th Street and Old Southern Road Saturday night.
The 18-year-old man was found around 11:30 p.m. by Phoenix PD.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus says officers were responding to the area after receiving a call referencing gunfire in the area. When they arrived on scene, the found the man in the car.
He was taken to the hospital by Phoenix police with life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information or a motive available yet. The victim has not yet been identified. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police are asking if you have any information to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.