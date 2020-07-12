PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was stabbed at a Phoenix gas station Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 9:45 a.m. near 3rd Street and Indian School Road.
When Phoenix Police arrived on scene at the Chevron station, they found a man with a life threatening cut. He was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
Officers learned on scene learned that the victim had been cut by a person he didn't know.
Officers have detained one person and investigators are questioning them regarding the assault.
No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.