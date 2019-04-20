MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One person has been killed in a house fire in Mesa.
The fire broke out at a home near Power Road and Main Street.
Eight other family members were able to escape the fire unharmed. But firefighters say the home is not safe to inhabit.
The Red Cross is working with the displaced family members.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
