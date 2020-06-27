SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A horse is back on land Saturday morning after falling into a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Road overnight. The rescue took about three and a half hours starting at around 3:30 a.m.
Scottsdale Fire technical rescue team is currently on scene at the Az canal in the area of Indian Bend and Hayden Rd. For a horse in the canal. We are working with a local veterinarian and the Az equine animal rescue organizations to extricate the horse. pic.twitter.com/TouWzfOls8— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) June 27, 2020
According to Scottsdale Fire, someone passing by called in saying they saw a horse in the canal. It wasn't clear to them where the horse got into the canal.
"Upon units arriving on scene, the horse crossed Hayden Rd and became trapped in the canal enclosure/flow control gates which allows water passage under the Scottsdale Silverado Golf Course."
Fire's technical rescue team worked with a local veterinarian and Soleil Dolce. Arizona Equine Rescue Org, Inc. to help rescue the horse.
Update- Scottsdale Fire along with the Az equine animal rescue is still working diligently to remove the horse from the canal. This is a extended technical operation. pic.twitter.com/OaIUOmXdrh— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) June 27, 2020
Fire got a raft and took their time working with the animal rescue to make sure the horse was okay. They used a tractor to maneuver them out. The horse got immediate medical attention thanks to Soleil Dolce. Arizona Equine Rescue Org, Inc.'s staff.
Fire later found out that the horse was a "young stud, domesticated, and is currently stable." Their owners are currently unknown.
After 3.5 hours of specialized technical work - this exhausted horse is safely out of the water pic.twitter.com/IfZQ1BJbGn— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) June 27, 2020
According to Scottsdale Fire's Twitter page, the horse was exhausted but happy to be out of the water safely.