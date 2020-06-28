TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A call came through that a vehicle slowly rolled into a pole near Mill Avenue and the US 60 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
DPS troopers arrived on scene where they found the driver asleep with a gun on the passenger seat. The troopers later learned that both of the guns were loaded.
Troopers woke up the driver which according to DPS, it took a while. When he did, he got out of the car and then tried to get back in. The K9 officer on scene bit him.
The suspect is in custody and has been taken to the hospital for treatment of the dog bite. No word on charges yet. Officials are still investigating but believe driving while impaired is involved.