PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a copper thief destroyed the air-conditioning system at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Phoenix, a local A/C company is stepping up to help.
"While I, myself, am not a religious person, I respect other people's religions, and their worship and what brings them peace and joy," said Erin O'Connor, one of the owners of The AC Team Heating and Cooling. "If this were happening to me and my church, I would certainly appreciate the help."
[WATCH: Company lends helping hand]
The church's insurance most likely will cover the costly replacement for the sanctuary's air-conditioning system. In the meantime, The AC Team will be getting the blower units working again, and they're going to rent portable air conditioners for this Sunday's service.
"You know, my takeaway is just that we know that bad things happen. But really at the end of the day, I think good will prevail," said Pastor Karn Carroll of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.
Carroll says the copper thief or thieves struck either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Whoever did it cut pipes and snipped wires, rendering the air conditioners useless.
And those who spend time in the church's sanctuary say, the repairs will be a welcome relief.
"It's hot as Hades," laughed organist Paul Tepker.