PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by a 14-year-old boy during an argument, Phoenix police say.
It happened Tuesday night at an apartment near 69th Avenue and Osborn Road.
Police say the victim, identified as John Sanchez, and the suspect knew each other. The teens had apparently gotten into an argument while they were at the suspect's apartment, and the 14-year-old stabbed Sanchez, police say. Sanchez walked out of the apartment, and a family member drove him to the hospital, where he later died.
Officers identified the suspect and arrested him a short time later. He has been booked on a second-degree murder charge. Police say at this time, he is not being charged as an adult. Because of his age, the suspect's name hasn't been released.
