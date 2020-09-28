PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 911 emergency call systems have been restored after a temporary outage in several counties around Arizona.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says its 911 system was unavailable in the region, but was restored after 6 p.m. Cochise County was also experiencing a disruption to its 911 service, but has since had it's systems restored as well.
The 911 service for the Cottonwood Public Safety Communications Center was also down and reported that it was also down throughout Yavapai County and even Flagstaff, according to the City of Cottonwood Facebook page. The system was restored after about 20 minutes. The cause is still being investigated by CenturyLink and Lumen Technologies.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department had previously said the lines were down, but service has since been restored in that county as well.