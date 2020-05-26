GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been six days since a shooter at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale injured three people. Arizona’s Family obtained newly-released audio from the 911 calls from the people who saw and heard the shootings happen.

“Hi, we’re at Westgate and we saw just saw a guy run into the AMC theaters or whatever with an AR!” one woman exclaimed to a dispatcher.

”There’s a guy shooting up everything with an AR-15,” said another caller. “We have two people down on the east side of the parking lot at Westgate."

The urgent calls started flooding dispatchers shortly after police say Armando Hernandez, Jr., who admitted to the shootings, started spraying bullets throughout Westgate on May 20.

“Hurry up, please!” was the plea from a woman who was on the verge of sobbing. “Oh my God! They’re still shooting!”

Dispatchers calmly asked the callers for any description of the shooter they could give, they not everyone saw him.

“We can’t see them inside the restaurant. Everybody’s ducked down,” said a man who called from Johnny Rockets.

When all was said and done, three people had been shot. But as the chaos played out, callers were doing what they could to protect themselves, like barricading a bathroom door. Some callers could even be heard yelling at other people to keep them away.

“Be careful! Be careful,” a man could be heard saying to passersby. “There’s a guy with an AR over there! Be careful!”

An off-duty firefighter who called wanted to go see if he could help anyone who was hurt, but the dispatcher advised against it. Some people who live in the lofts heard the shooting from their own homes.

“I haven’t seen anyone hurt. I just saw everyone start running, but the blasts are loud so I know they’re down below,” a woman said.

Calls were still coming in after the police had already arrived on the scene. They say Hernandez didn’t put up a fight when they arrested him. He’s now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among many others. His bond is set at $1 million.

Only one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was critically injured.