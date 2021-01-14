PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire crews worked diligently to put out a quickly-spreading house fire that left several people and pets displaced Thursday night.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a fast-spreading fire in a two-story home near 24th Street and McDowell Road around 8 p.m. Multiple people called 911 and said they saw black smoke billowing from the back of the house.
Crews arrived and saw that the fire had started in a bedroom near the back of the home and was quickly spreading into the attic. Firefighters deployed multiple water lines at the house while checking to make sure nobody was still inside. Firefighters were able to overcome limited access into the home and put out the blaze.
Phoenix fire said nine people and multiple dogs were displaced due to the fire and are getting help from Phoenix Fire Crisis Response units. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.