PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nine people have been displaced after a house caught fire overnight in Glendale.
It happened at a home near Glendale and 71st avenues around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Spokesman for the Glendale Fire Department, Chris James, said the homeowner heard "crackling noises from her side yard." She thought it was raining but when she looked out her window, she saw flames. James said she then grabbed her phone and woke up the other eight people in the house.
When fire crews got on scene, they found a large fire on the outside of the house. James said the flames were as high as the two-story house and began to extend into the home.
Fire crews worked on the main part of the fire and checked the inside of the home. All nine people had gotten out safely. No firefighters were injured.
James said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire because of the large amount of debris on the side of the home.
The Glendale Crisis team and the Red Cross are working with the family to help them find a place to stay.