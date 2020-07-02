PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have invested $9 million in CARES Act funding to AZVoteSafe initiative to support safe and secure voting statewide.

Majority of the funds will be going to county election officials to help them hire temporary staff and increase curbside voting on election day along with early voting and purchasing PPE items to keep voters and poll workers safe due to the need following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Voting is a fundamental right and duty in our democracy,” said Governor Ducey. “We’re working together to ensure all voters can exercise their right to vote safely this election. My thanks to Secretary Hobbs, election departments across the state and everyone working to make sure Arizonans can cast their ballots safely this year.”

In partnership with @SecretaryHobbs, Arizona is investing $9 million in CARES Act funding to support safe and secure voting this election. #AZVoteSafe 1/ pic.twitter.com/jRRt7MEImI — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2020

County records and election departments throughout the state will receive the following according to a press release:

19,00 reusable face masks for election workers

160,000 disposable face masks for voters

10,000 face shields for election workers

175,000 pairs of gloves

3,200 gallons of hand sanitizer

2,400 bottles of disinfectant spray

10,000 disposable pens

"From the start we’ve said that Arizonans should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote," said Secretary Hobbs. "With support from election experts and the Governor's Office, we are going to make sure voters here don’t have to make that choice.”

We are announcing #AZVoteSafe today – a plan that invests $9 million in CARES Act Funding to keep voting safe and secure in Arizona during the 2020 election season. READ MORE: https://t.co/RA0Vo4RbxM 1/3 pic.twitter.com/RNV7UY9LRZ — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) July 2, 2020