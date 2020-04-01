PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Nine Arizona men are facing charges in the wake of an undercover child sexual exploitation investigation that goes back to January. Operation Silent Predator was a cooperative effort involving police departments in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler, as well as Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The goal was to crack down on “individuals soliciting sexual conduct with minors.”

According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the men used “various social media websites and applications” to contact kids. Those children were undercover agents pretending to be minors. The suspects range in from 23 to 65. All of them were indicted on charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Two also are accused of child sex trafficking. The rest face additional charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

• Nicholas Dawn Benhart, 23, is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Copy of indictment here.

• Tommy Diaz, 28, is charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and Attempted Money Laundering. Copy of indictment here.

• Kevin Morales Evangelista, 26, is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Copy of indictment here.

• Colten Stacy Jourdain, 35, is charged with aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Copy of indictment here.

• Patrick Edward Mai, 65, is charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted money laundering. Copy of indictment here.

• Jesus Eduardo Mendoza, 23, is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Copy of indictment here.

• Franklin John Omori, 57, is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Copy of indictment here.

• Lawrence Ruiz, 29, is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Copy of indictment here.

• Roy Edward Vasquez, 55, is charged with aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and Possession of Narcotic Drugs. Copy of indictment here.

These nine men were among the 27 arrested during Operation Silent Predator. "We collectively want to send a message that this type of activity will not be tolerated in Arizona, but more specifically, not in the Phoenix metro area," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said at the time.

Police said the suspects "believed they were meeting either a boy or girl 14 years of age or younger."

The Attorney General’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and is asking anybody who might have additional information about these suspects to contact Sgt. Mark Doty with the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.