PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Hiking to the summit of Piestewa Peak is, by definition, a walk in the park. As any Phoenix hiker can attest, in reality, it's anything but.
Sharp, steep and strenuous - to reach the Phoenix mountains' second highest point, it's about 1,200 feet elevation gain in a little more than a mile.
“At my age, it's getting harder to come up here," says Ruben Olson. "But I'm not giving it up yet, because I can still make it up here.”
Olson is 85 years old. He sometimes wears a helmet when he hikes as a safety precaution. But still, he makes it to the top five to six times a week.
Acknowledging he's not as fast on the trail as he used to be, Olson laughs, saying, “It doesn't matter how long it takes me, as long as I get up here. I've got nothing else to do. Staying in shape is important to me."
He started making this his morning routine 28 years ago.
"Well, you know, I was real big and fat," he explains. "And the doctor told me, 'you better start exercising, because you'll end up with a heart attack.'"
Nearly three decades later, Ruben is king of the mountain. He rules with a wooden walking stick. His coronation music, plays on a Walkman.
Pointing to his portable CD player, Olson says, "My grandson told me, this thing here, 'that's an antique.' But I don't care, it works for me.”
He has a favorite CD, too. The Ghostbusters movie soundtrack. "I have it right here, right now," he exclaims.
A beloved classic himself, Ruben Olson continues to answer the call, trekking up and down one of the Valley's most challenging hiking trails darn near every day.
"A lot of times you don’t feel like coming up," says Olson. "Move! Get over there. Because once you get up here and you do it, you feel better. You gotta wake up your body."
Because life isn't always a walk in the park.