PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters had to overcome even more dangerous situations due to broken power lines as they battled two house fires in east Phoenix on Monday afternoon.
It happened on 46th Street just south of Southern Avenue.
When fire crews arrived, they found a three-level house on fire with the flames jumping to the house next door. The fires were harder to fight because high voltage lines were down behind both homes. Firefighters moved quickly and put out the flames before they spread to any more homes.
Everyone from both houses escaped the fires safely before crews got there. Six adults from the first house and two adults from the neighboring home will have to stay elsewhere. The Phoenix Fire Department's crisis response team is helping them with accommodations.
No firefighters were hurt. An investigation is underway into what caused the fires.