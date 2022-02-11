Phoenix, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say a suspect is dead and eight officers were wounded after a standoff ended in a shooting at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning. Authorities say it all unfolded around 2 a.m. near the area of 54th Avenue and Elwood Street, which is between Lower Buckeye and Broadway roads.
Crews at the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital. Police said five officers were shot at and three others were hurt by bullet shrapnel. Arizona's Family obtained video of a man involved in the standoff holding a baby while he was engaging with officers. Police said that baby was found unharmed. "There was a baby in the home who was at some point placed in a carrier and placed outside. As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.
Phoenix police confirmed one woman, whom officers were assisting after she was shot, remains in critical condition. Arizona's Family has also confirmed three officers were taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. The other two officers were reportedly taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. All officers involved are in stable condition. Gov. Doug Ducey asked for prayers, adding that "Arizona is deeply grateful" for their service.
Please continue to pray for the five @PhoenixPolice officers injured this morning. Our men and women in blue work day and night—no matter the circumstances—to protect our state from danger. Their unwavering courage & sacrifice helps to keep us safe. Arizona is deeply grateful. 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 11, 2022
"If I seem upset, it's because I am," Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day. "This is senseless, doesn’t need to happen and continues to happen over and over again." The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once to the the head. Arizona's Family News Chopper spotted Williams shortly after the news conference at the scene of the standoff as detectives worked the scene.
As of 7 a.m. police said that the situation was "resolved" and that there is no danger to the public. Just before 9 a.m., authorities confirmed that the suspect was dead. Arizona's Family is working to learn more information.