MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department said it conducted an undercover operation targeting child sex crime suspects and child traffickers, and it resulted in eight arrests.
Police say the eight men facing charges are between 20 and 37 years old. During Operation Vampire Cough, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites that sexual predators often visited. Police said the men solicited or brokered deals for different child sex acts and were then arrested. The men's names are Cody Watson, Joshua Robinson, Kenneth Castro, Wilbert Buck, Jacob Green, Dylan Hernandez, Brett Wheeler and Eugene Hubbard.
Some of the charges against the men include:
- Luring a child for sexual exploitation, a class 3 felony
- Aggravated luring a child for sexual exploitation, a class 2 felony
- Child sex trafficking, a class 2 felony
- Attempted sexual conduct with a minor, a class 3 felony
- Money laundering, a class 3 felony
- Felony arrest warrant(s)