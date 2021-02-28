PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- City of Phoenix officials say the Seventh Street bridge over the Salt River will be closed for several months after a gas line break led to a huge fire this morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Sunday after a gas line break near 7th Street and University Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, Phoenix fire officials say they found "heavy fire and intense heat coming from under the bridge." Witnesses reported seeing flames 20 to 30 feet high. Crews were able to contain the fire by 6 a.m. No firefighters or citizens were injured. "I am profoundly grateful this wasn't worse," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "It could have been."

Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said a ten-inch gas line main broke near the bridge. Southwest Gas crews were able to quickly secure the gas line.

7th St. bridge closure. Elwood Rd. to University Drive will be closed. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be allowed. Also; Rio Salado hiking trails access under bridge will be closed from Central Ave. to 16th St. pic.twitter.com/X3pJRFVdGW — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 28, 2021

The heat from the flames caused extensive damage to the bridge. The heat also melted a light pole. After a structural engineer evaluated the safety of the bridge, it was closed in both directions. It is expected to remain closed for months.

City of Phoenix Street Transportation Dept. officials say Seventh Street from Elwood Rd. to University Drive will remain closed until further notice. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be allowed.

The fire will also impact hikers. The trailhead at Seventh Street will be closed, and hikers coming from other directions will have to turn around before they get to Seventh Street.

Whoa. Look at those flames! 7th St & University fire @PHXFire pic.twitter.com/wyGSLjp9qf — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 28, 2021

Southwest Gas says it is too early to determine the cause. They say there are a number of outages to commercial buildings. But Mayor Gallego says the city has reached out to more than two dozen businesses in the area that may be affected.

Southwest Gas released a statement, which reads, in part:

Crews were quickly able to stop the flow of gas to the area and as result 6 commercial businesses are without natural gas service. Safety is our top priority and we are thankful no one was injured in the incident. Southwest Gas is working closely with the Phoenix Fire Department to ensure the area remains safe, to determine the cause of the incident, and to make necessary repairs to restore service.

Valley Metro Bus Route 7 will also be impacted by this closure. The route between Broadway Road and Mohave Street has been detoured to Seventh Avenue until further notice.

Rt. 7 (7th St) between Broadway Rd and Mohave St has been detoured to 7th Ave until further notice. #RiderAlert #publictransit #phoenixpublictransit https://t.co/dzT4KeGEaA — PHX Public Transit (@PhoenixMetroBus) February 28, 2021

“The next weeks and months won't be easy, but we will get through it,” said Mayor Gallego. “The City of Phoenix will do everything in its power to improve traffic flow and transit options, especially for those who live and work south of the river."

