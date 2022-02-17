GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after Glendale police said he opened fire on a car early Thursday morning, killing a 7-year-old girl inside. It happened just after midnight near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police said a mother and her girls, a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old, went to the apartment complex to pick up her boyfriend. During that time, the boyfriend got into a verbal fight with Terriance Armstrong, Jr. in another car, police said. Police said they didn't know each other. As they were leaving, Armstrong shot at the car, hitting the girl multiple times. They drove the girl to the hospital where she later died. No one else was hurt.
Investigators said they found Armstrong near 59th Avenue and Grenada Avenue in Phoenix after they discovered his car close to where the shooting happened. Police said he admitted to getting into the argument and shooting at the car. Investigators say they also found 3,000 fentanyl pills on him. He was booked into jail on multiple charges, including homicide and drive-by shooting.
Editor's note: The original story said the girl was 8 years old. Police later clarified she was 7 years old, and was about to turn 8.