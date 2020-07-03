GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A little boy who says he left his grandmother’s house to go for a walk has been reunited with his family.
Police officials in Glendale say Eli, who is 7, was found by an off-duty firefighter near 67th and Grand avenues this morning. Police officials posted his picture on social media asking for help finding his home.
It didn't take long before Eli's relatives recognized his picture on social media and contacted the police department.
Police officials say they are conducting a welfare check at Eli's home and plan to reunite him with family.