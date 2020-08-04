MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Seven people were arrested and a "notorious" drug house was shut down in a bust by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
The bust happened on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after DPS served a search warrant at a Mesa home. But that was not the first time detectives had investigated this drug house.
On July 15, 2020, a search warrant was executed, and 10 suspects were taken into custody at the same location. Among those arrested was the homeowner, 68-year-old Wendie Clement. At that time, detectives seized numerous items including dangerous drugs, narcotics, paraphernalia, a .380 Ruger pistol and two vehicles.
After being released from jail, DPS says the suspects went right back to the same house and resumed their illegal drug enterprise. Neighbors in the area reported heavy vehicle traffic throughout the day and night at the home, similar to activity observed prior to the July 15th warrant.
When the July 29 search warrant was served, seven of the same suspects from the prior warrant were in the residence, including homeowner Clement.
Nearby residents came out of their homes while detectives were on the scene and thanked them for taking action to shut down the illegal activity taking place in the house. As part of the ongoing attempt to make the community safer and solve the continuous problems posed by the owner of the house, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office also placed a racketeering lien on the residence.
“Shutting down this drug house is a direct result of vigilant neighborhood residents reporting criminal behavior. With the assistance of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, this neighborhood is now safer,” said Lt. Col. Deston Coleman, Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigations Division at AZDPS. “Remember, if you see something, say something.”
- The following is list of those arrested and the charges they face:
- Wendie Clement – (Narcotic drug - possession, conspiracy, illegal control of an enterprise, prescription drug - possession/use)
- Mary Foley - (Conspiracy, drug paraphernalia - possession/use, narcotic drug - possession, prescription drug - possession)
- Lyndsay Mitchell – (Conspiracy, drug paraphernalia - possession/use, narcotic drug - possession/use, prescription drug - possession/use)
- Jason Bowen – (Conspiracy, drug paraphernalia - possession/use, narcotic drug - possession/use, prescription drug - possession)
- Heather Pyatt – (Conspiracy)
- Zachary Burger – (Conspiracy)
- Stephen Lange – (Conspiracy, drug paraphernalia - possession, narcotic drug - possession, prescription drug - possession