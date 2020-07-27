Tempe protest

The crowd moved into the streets

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seven people were arrested Monday night after demonstrators clashed with police during a protest in Tempe.

The demonstration was organized by Tempe Against Police Violence, Black Lives Matter PHX Metro, Young Democratic Socialists of America and Direct Action Arizona. 

A crowd of demonstrators clashed with police Monday evening in north Tempe. What began as a peaceful protest in Tempe Beach Park escalated into violence after protesters left the sidewalks and moved into the roadways. People in the crowd were yelling profanities and throwing things at bicycle officers. Officers were seen using pepper spray to disperse the crowd, and were even seen tackling a protester who was wearing a football helmet during one confrontation.

The protest started peacefully at Tempe Beach Park around 5 p.m. But things became unsettled as the crowds moved off the sidewalks and into the streets.

People in the crowd moved toward police on bicycles, yelled profanities and threw things at officers.

The crowd moved  onto the bridge over Tempe Town Lake, and officers ordered them back onto the sidewalks.  Tempe police tweeted that protesters near Scottsdale Road and Playa Del Norte Drive had been warned by officers to disperse and exit the roadway. Police tweeted: "Participants will NOT be allowed to enter the roadway on Scottsdale Rd in either direction and MUST remain on the sidewalk."

But the crowd did not stay on the sidewalk and moved into the roadways. People in the crowd moved toward police on bicycles, yelling profanities and throwing things at officers.

During the melee, Tempe police say that one officer was injured when an unknown projectile thrown by protesters struck the officer in the face, causing a laceration requiring medical attention. Tempe Police Chief Moir tweeted that throwing objects at her officers is "unacceptable and not okay."

At one point, officers were seen tackling a protester who was wearing a football helmet and carrying a skateboard.

Police were also seen using pepper spray to try to disperse the crowd. Many protesters were carrying umbrellas, possibly to disguise their identities or to protect themselves from pepper spray.

The event was held to demand justice for Dion Johnson and for Dalvin Hollins. A statement from organizers said that "This is not a family-friendly event and you must be 16 or older."

Dion Johnson was killed by a DPS trooper on in May. A statement from protest organizers said his birthday would have been tomorrow.

Dalvin Hollins was killed on July 27, 2016 by Tempe Police Lt. Edward Ouimette. The case is in final stages in federal courts. 

Organizers of Monday's protest are demanding that officers involved in those deaths by fired, the end of  officer qualified immunity, the termination of all officers who are "accomplices to wrongful death or use of force violations," and that police officers should not be dispatched for mental health or substance abuse calls.

 

