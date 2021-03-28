PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Seven children were hurt in a serious crash in Phoenix Sunday evening. Three of them are in critical condition.
The 2-car accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Video taken by our crews at the scene showed a silver minivan-type vehicle turned over on its side in the roadway.
Phoenix fire officials say a total of seven children were transported to the hospital. They gave us the following information on the young patients' conditions:
- A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition.
- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition.
- A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition.
- A 12-year-old boy is in stable condition.
- A 12-year-old girl is in stable condition.
- A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition.
- A 6-month-old girl is in stable condition.
Phoenix police say none of the injuries is life-threatening.
There's no word on what led up to the crash. Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor. Investigators remain at the scene, trying to determine what led up to the crash.
