Buckeye and 71st Avenue crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Seven children were hurt in a serious crash in Phoenix Sunday evening. Three of them are in critical condition.

The 2-car accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Video taken by our crews at the scene showed a silver minivan-type vehicle turned over on its side in the roadway. 

Phoenix fire officials say a total of seven children were transported to the hospital. They gave us the following information on the young patients' conditions:

  • A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition.
  • A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition.
  • A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition.
  • A 12-year-old boy is in stable condition.
  • A 12-year-old girl is in stable condition.
  • A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition.
  • A 6-month-old girl is in stable condition.

Phoenix police say none of the injuries is life-threatening.

There's no word on what led up to the crash. Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor. Investigators remain at the scene, trying to determine what led up to the crash.

