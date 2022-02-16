Arizona border agents found over 600 pounds of cocaine hidden in cucumber shipment

Arizona border agents found over 600 pounds of cocaine hidden in a cucumber shipment.

 Source: DEA Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona border agents made an unusual discovery in a large cucumber shipment. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency's Phoenix division, more than 600 pounds of cocaine was found hidden in a large load of cucumbers. 

Officials say a joint effort between Homeland Security, the DEA, and Customs and Border Protection led to the discovery of the massive smuggling attempt. DEA agents said in total, 615 pounds of cocaine was seized. In photos provided by the agency, it appears the drugs were found hidden underneath the cucumbers. 

Arizona's Family reached out to the DEA for additional details regarding which port of entry the seizure was made at, and to learn if anyone was arrested in connection to the shipment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Digital Content Producer

Arizona's Family Foodie - Telling the stories of chefs, pitmasters, cooks, restaurant owners, and anyone who enjoys and is passionate about food in the Phoenix metro. Let's talk food!

Recommended for you