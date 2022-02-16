PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona border agents made an unusual discovery in a large cucumber shipment. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency's Phoenix division, more than 600 pounds of cocaine was found hidden in a large load of cucumbers.
Officials say a joint effort between Homeland Security, the DEA, and Customs and Border Protection led to the discovery of the massive smuggling attempt. DEA agents said in total, 615 pounds of cocaine was seized. In photos provided by the agency, it appears the drugs were found hidden underneath the cucumbers.
Drug traffickers use creative concealment methods: 279 KG of #cocaine (600+ pounds) seized from produce load of cucumbers. @DEAPHOENIXDiv @HSIPhoenix @CBPArizona working together, serving Arizona, keeping our communities safe. https://t.co/qHSLJrNeFu pic.twitter.com/Zs8uaEGuF5— DEAPhoenix (@DEAPHOENIXDiv) February 16, 2022
Arizona's Family reached out to the DEA for additional details regarding which port of entry the seizure was made at, and to learn if anyone was arrested in connection to the shipment.