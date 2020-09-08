PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Tuesday is the anniversary of a record-breaking storm in Phoenix.
September 8, 2014 holds the record for most rain that fell in a single day in Phoenix. Some areas saw over five inches. The rain was due to remnants of Hurricane Norbert.
"The amount of rain that fell in that storm over the urban area had enough volume to fill Horseshoe and Bartlett lakes to the top," said Steve Waters, who works at the flood control district of Maricopa County.
He was woken out of bed in the middle of the night and was told to come in.
"I got on the freeway in my jeep and trudged through a foot and half or two of water on Kyrene to I-10 along the US 60," Steve said. "There were a number of folks who physically couldn’t get here because of the floodwater."
He said out of the 31 years he's worked at the flood control district, this storm was the worst. During the storm, his department communicated with the Department of Emergency Management, ADOT, police and fire departments and more.
Ken Waters was working at the National Weather Service when the storm happened. He's retired now, but in his 13 years on the job, this day was like no other.
"I certainly had not seen anything like that here in Phoenix," Ken Waters said. "We had to deal with rescues. Water was getting into the houses."
Some roads that flooded like the interstates drained that day, but others took several days.
"We had major roadways flooded, deeply flooded, Interstate 10, US 60, cars were stranded on the highway. Huge problem," Ken Waters said.
So much rain fell that former governor Jan Brewer declared a statewide emergency. Thousands lost power and schools shut down. Two people lost their lives.
Larry Hopper from the National Weather Service said we could see another storm like this. A storm last September near Apache Junction dumped a similar amount of rainfall.
Hopper said if another similar storm happens, it would likely be this time of year because that's when conditions are right.
"September and the first week or two of October is peak period when something like that can happen,” Hopper said. "The common thread of all of these events is remnants of a tropical system as a disturbance in west"
Remember to never drive through floodwaters. The National Weather Service says turn around don't drown.