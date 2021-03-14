PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Six passengers were hurt Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a light rail train in Phoenix, causing several train cars to derail.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 11th Street and Washington.
Phoenix fire officials say a medium-sized vehicle crossed the track lines and hit a light rail car, causing it to derail.
When crews got to the scene, they found several passengers complaining of minor injuries from the accident.
Phoenix fire officials say emergency crews quickly "de-energized" the tracks so they were able to safely investigate and assess the patients
Once all patients were evaluated and treated, ambulances began transporting multiple patients to the hospital. In all, six adult patients were transported with minor injuries to nearby hospitals.
A viewer who lives nearby says he heard a "massive boom" outside of his apartment when the crash happened. When he looked, he said he could see a large cloud of dust. When that dust cleared, he could clearly see the accident scene.
Valley Metro tweeted a service alert, saying:
Trains are unable to service stations between 38th St/Washington and Roosevelt/Central Ave. A bus bridge is being deployed to transport riders between these two stations. Trains are experiencing 15-20 minute delays.
Phoenix police say roads in the area and the light rail will be restricted for several hours.
