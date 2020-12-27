6 people escape burning home in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a house fire that sent six people scrambling for safety Sunday morning.
Firefighters received 911 calls reporting a single-story home burning in a neighborhood north of 12th Street and Bell Road at about 9 a.m.
Firefighters said the six people staying at the home were all safely outside by the time they arrived. Crews knocked down the flames relatively quickly and kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is helping the residents with their immediate needs.