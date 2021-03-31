MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An undercover operation aimed at alleged child sex criminals netted six arrests recently for authorities in Mesa.
Mesa police officials say the undercover investigation, named "Operation Leather Mitt," called for ads to be placed, “on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.”
Investigators waited for a “customer” to take the bait, and then made the arrest. Six arrests were made after suspects, ranging in age from 21 to 56, made deals for various sex acts with undercover investigators.
The six men arrested in the undercover operation have been identified as:
- 33-year-old Jonathan Techur, charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering
- 56-year-old Douglas Klingenberg, charged with luring, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
- 37-year-old Julio Miranda Arana, charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor, money laundering
- 21-year-old Zachary Babbitt, charged with luring, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
- 41-year-old Ricky Hrubienski, charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering
- 35-year-old Shane Blanton, charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering.
Operation Leather Mitt was conducted by the Mesa Police Department in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General's Office.