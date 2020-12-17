Still need to get those last-minute gifts shipped? Time is running out. The United States Postal Service (USPS) expects a significant increase in the amount of holiday shipping as families opt out of traveling this year due to the pandemic.

Here are five ways we found to help you avoid the long lines at the Post Office:

1) Ship from home using the USPS Click-n-Ship option -- All you need to start is a computer, printer and tape. You can also schedule free package pickup from your door on regular mail delivery days.

2) Use a USPS approved contract center to ship -- They provide most services you would find at a post office. Click this link to locate a location near you. Set location type to “Contract Postal Unit.”

3) Consider alternate shipping companies like FedEx, UPS, or DHL-- These companies ship various sizes of packages all year long. Like the post office, they too are facing some delays this holiday due to the pandemic.

4) Order in-store or curbside pickup -- Most big retailers will allow you to pick up your orders at the store. Some stores will let you leave an alternate name for pickup. Always make sure to have a valid ID ready when picking up.

5) Amazon -- The online giant has its own shipping and delivery service. Not all Amazon purchases use their shipping company, so make sure to check the delivery date before making your purchase.

COVID-19 is presenting all kinds of challenges for shipping companies this year, so the sooner you can get your mailing or shipping done, the better.

The Post Office suggests the following deadlines to get your deliveries to their destination by Christmas: