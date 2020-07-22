PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Five teenagers are facing charges after allegedly attacking the staff at Mingus Mountain Academy in Prescott Valley. It’s the second such incident there in as many days.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the school at about 10:15 Tuesday night. By the time the deputies arrived, the “staff had somewhat quelled the disturbance and detained those students involved,” YCSO said.
According to what the staff told deputies, it started when a student who was not following directions got into a fight with a staff member. While the student was allegedly punching the staff member, two more girls joined in. When a second staff member stepped in to help, the original student grabbed a fire extinguisher and used it to hit the first staff member in the face, according to YCSO. The first staff member might have a broken nose. The second staff member was injured, as well.
While all of this was going on, two other students allegedly vandalized a dorm room.
All five students, who range in age from 13 to 17, were booking to the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center on a variety of charges, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, and rioting.
According to the Mingus Mountain Academy's web site, the facility is “a Joint Commission accredited residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls." Operated by Sequel Youth and Family Services, MMA, which sits on a 120-acre campus at the base of Mingus Mountain, has been open since 1985.
According to YCSO, deputies were out at the school Monday for another incident in which is student reportedly hit a staff member in the head with a rock. “Subsequently, several students instigated a disturbance requiring the involvement of numerous staff members before gaining control of the dorm,” explains a news release from YCSO.
The student involved in that incident was also booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center.
Mingus Mountain Academy made headlines in May when it reported more than 50 COVID-19 cases.