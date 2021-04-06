PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for a job? Arizona's economy has started to come back after the pandemic, which means more local companies are looking for quality employees.
These five companies combined are hiring for over 800 positions in the Phoenix-area:
Basha's Family of Stores
Basha's is holding a job fair for more than 700 open positions within its family of stores which include AJ's Fine Foods, Food City and Basha's supermarkets. The positions are available at all 100 over their locations throughout Arizona.
The job fair will be held this Thursday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Victory Outreach church located at 4655 W. McDowell Rd., Suite 101, in Phoenix.
During the job fair, applicants will meet with Bashas’ hiring team for an interview, complete paperwork, and submit to drug screening. Face masks, social distancing, and a health/temperature check will be required. Applications can be completed in advance online at bashas.com.
Bashas’ says they offer flexible hours, great benefits, a grocery discount, competitive pay and growth and advancement opportunities to its employees.
Basha's is hiring for the following positions:
- Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, & Bakery Clerks
- Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters and Meat Sales Clerks
- Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs and Outside Grillers
- Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks
- Starbucks Managers & Baristas
- Produce Clerks
- Floral Designers
- Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks and Delivery Drivers
- Night Crew
- Dishwashers
Mora Italian/The Americano
SC Culinary is hosting a hiring event for the reopening of Mora Italian as well as the newly opened steakhouse, The Americano. The company is seeking to hire for all restaurant positions including hostesses, servers, bartenders, support staff and talented cooks and prep cooks.
The hiring event starts Tuesday, April 6 through Thursday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at The Americano, located at 17797 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.
Mora Italian reopens on Friday, April 9 with a new look and some new menu items. Mora is located at 5651 N. 7th Street in central Phoenix.
Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill
Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill is hiring for 40 positions including front of house, managers, servers, bartenders, runners, kitchen staff including prep and grill cooks and more.
The restaurant is hiring both of its Valley locations in Phoenix at 10625 N. Tatum Boulevard and in Chandler at 7221 W. Ray Road.
Those interested in applying can send their resume to Mike at mmyers@ztejas.com or stop by the Phoenix location Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to drop off resumes.
Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs is hiring for more than 100 positions at its Phoenix-area locations. Open positions include 100 hourly employees, 25 shift leads and 5-10 general managers.
The company will hold hiring events at Phoenix-area locations from Tuesday, April 6 through Thursday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Find a location near you and apply at firehousesubs.com/careers.
Fiserv
Fiserv is a financial services company with a call center in Phoenix. The company is currently hiring for 20 customer service positions.
New employees will work in the building through training but will have the option to work from home after training is complete. The company offers benefits on day one and the starting pay range is $16-$18 an hour. To apply go to fiserv.com/careers.
Fiserv is located at 4801 E. Thistle Landing Drive in Phoenix.