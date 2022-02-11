Phoenix, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say five officers and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff broke out at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning. Authorities say it all unfolded occurred around 2 a.m. near the area of 54th Avenue and Elwood Street.
Authorities say the scene is still active and are asking the public to stay away for their safety. Crews at the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital. Arizona's Family obtained video of a man involved in the standoff holding a baby while he was engaging with officers. Police said that baby was found unharmed. "There was a baby in the home who was at some point placed in a carrier and placed outside. As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.
Phoenix police confirmed one woman, who officers were assisting, remains in critical condition. Arizona's Family has also confirmed three officers have been brought to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. The other two officers were reportedly taken to St. Joseph's Hospital.
"If I seem upset, it's because I am," Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day. The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once to the the head. Arizona's Family News Chopper spotted Williams shortly after the news conference at the scene of the standoff as detectives worked the scene.
As of 7 a.m. police said that the situation was "resolved" and that there is no danger to the public. Arizona's Family is working to learn more about what led up to the standoff.
Phoenix PD is working a critical incident in the area of 54th Ave / Elwood Street. Scene is active. Stay away for your safety. pic.twitter.com/rIJaLwO8QQ— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 11, 2022