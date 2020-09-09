PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Five men have been arrested for allegedly participating in a child sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking ring in Pinal County. A former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detective was among the five arrested.

The sting operation, known as Operation Home Alone 2, led to five arrests between Aug. 26, 2020, and Sept. 3, 2020. Four of the men who were arrested were booked into the Pinal County Jail and one of them into Maricopa County Jail.

On August 26, 40-year-old Daniel May was arrested for allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation. On that same day, 38-year-old Matthew Salley was arrested on the same charge. On the following day day, 26-year-old Jordan Holloway was arrested for allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

PD: Ex-MCSO detective arrested for trying to lure a minor for sex near Maricopa A former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detective was arrested for allegedly trying to lure a minor into having sex near Maricopa.

Then, on September 2, 44-year-old Christopher Butts was arrested for allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. Butts is a former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detective. Court paperwork shows that Butts had previously been arrested on March 17, 2020 for allegedly trying to lure a minor into having sex near Maricopa. Police say Butts had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on a dating app.

On Sept. 3, 36-year-old Ryan Kellerman was arrested, accused of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. According the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, he is also a suspect in a child pornography case with the Maricopa Police Department.

The sting operation was led by the Arizona Department of Public Safety along with local, state and federal agencies in Pinal county. This included Casa Grande Police Department and Criminal Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations in Casa Grande, Maricopa Police Department and Criminal Investigations, and the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.