GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten-year-old Jack Rock was shot twice in the back by someone with a BB gun who was driving around the corner from his house in Gilbert. "For a second, I thought he was driving, and rocks under his wheels had just flew into my back," said Jack. "But then I looked over and saw the gun shooting. Then they just went driving away."
Fortunately, Jack is going to be OK. So is his buddy Cole, who was also shot twice by the BB gun. The boys' parents want answers and they want the gunman caught. They can't understand why anyone would start shooting at a couple of fourth graders walking home from a nearby convenience store. "Yeah - I'm really upset," said Jay Rock. "These are children. I couldn't believe that somebody would think that this is cool, to shoot kids."
"They heard the guys that were shooting at them laughing, which blew me away," said Steve Bragg, whose son was also shot. " I was like, these guys are hunting these kids down and laughing while they are doing it, shooting them with pellet guns."
The incident took place around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, along Higley Road, just off Pecos Road. The only description the boys gave of the vehicle is that it was a silver-green SUV. Gilbert police are now investigating. An officer reportedly told one of the dads that there have been similar incidents of someone randomly shooting people with a pellet gun, and they want them caught before anyone gets seriously hurt.
"Cole said, 'I thought it was a real gun, dad,'" said Bragg. "'I thought I was going to die. I thought me and Jack were going to die.'" "We want whoever did this to realize this is a big deal," said Jay Rock. "This is serious and just not right." If you have any information about this crime, contact the Gilbert Police Department.