PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Serious money – a total of $1 billion -- is up for grabs in two Arizona Lottery games, and one of them will be drawn tonight.
First up is Powerball. The jackpot is now $470 million. There have only been a handful of times the jackpot has rolled that high. The highest it ever went was almost $1.6 billion (with a B) in January 2016. Multiple tickets shared that massive prize. For the current jackpot, you have until 7:59 p.m. Saturday to buy a ticket.
Mega Millions has an even bigger jackpot right now -- $600 million. It’s the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The biggest prize ever was $1.5 billion (with a B) in October 2018. A single winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.
Are you feeling lucky? 🍀 No #MegaMillions jackpot winner last night, so it’s now up to $600 million... the fourth largest in the game’s history! What would you spend the money on if you WON? Next drawing Tuesday, Jan. 12 #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/HMWBcS4WpX— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 9, 2021
The next drawing is Tuesday.
While nobody had the winning combination for Friday night’s drawing -- 3, 6, 16, 18, 58, with the 11 Mega Ball– four Arizonans won $10,000 prizes, according to the Arizona Lottery. “That can be a life-saving amount of money for some people,” Arizona Lottery spokesman John Gilliland said Saturday morning.
Congrats to the 4 Arizonans who won $10,000 each playing Mega Millions! Info from @AZLottery Fry’s @ 3255 S. Rural Rd. Tempe - sold 1/6Circle K @ 3140 E. Broadway PHX - sold 1/6Circle K @ 4101 N. Hayden Scottsdale sold 1/8 Circle K @ 801 S. Country Club Mesa sold 1/8— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 9, 2021
Three of those $10K-winning tickets, which matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball, were purchased at Valley Circle K stores. The fourth was sold at a Tempe Fry's.
Thousands of other players won smaller prizes.
- $10K – 4
- $500 – 43
- $200 – 108
- $10 – 4,557 (There are to combinations that win $10.)
- $4 – 15,752
- $2 – 36,766
According to the Arizona Lottery’s website, you have a roughly 1 in 25 chance of winning a cash prize, anything from $2 up, and a 1 in nearly 303 million (302,575,350) shot at winning the jackpot.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each.
The odds for Powerball, also $2 per ticket, are 1 in about 25 for any cash prize and 1 in 292,201,338 for the big one.
Since Arizona joined the Powerball game in April 1994, we’ve had 12 jackpot winners. The most recent was April 1, 2017. That jackpot was $60 million.
“The important thing to remember is the money spent when you play one of these games, a lot of that goes to help other causes throughout the state of Arizona,” Gilliland said.
More than $226 million went to Arizona communities during the 2020 fiscal year.
Regardless of which game you play, the Arizona Lottery suggests you sign your ticket as soon as you buy it. That way, nobody else can claim it. Winners have 180 days to claims their prizes. Once a ticket has expired, that’s it. It cannot be redeemed.