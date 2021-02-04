PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being pulled from a backyard pool at an Ahwatukee home Thursday afternoon.
The Phoenix Fire Department said she was found unconscious in the pool just after 1:30 p.m. at a home near Interstate 10 and Ray Road. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed that the pool did not seem to have a fence around it. It is not clear how she ended up in the pool or for how long.
No other details have been released. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.