PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Police say it happened at Palo Verde Mobile Manor, a mobile home park in the area of 44th Street and McDowell Road. Arizona's Family news chopper was above the scene where police were investigating.
The child was taken to Valleywise Medical Center near 24th and Roosevelt streets while family members called 911. There are aerial views of a yellow car believed to be the vehicle that dropped off the child to the hospital.
Phoenix police said 21-year-old Jose Solis was showing his gun to his 15-year-old brother inside of his home. He allowed his brother to handle the gun and the 15-year-old mishandled the gun and the firearm was discharged hitting Solis' 4-year-old son.
According to police, Solis drove his son to the hospital and called police. The 4-year-old child remains in the hospital and is in critical condition.
Solis was arrested for reckless endangerment.