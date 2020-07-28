SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after being found at the bottom of a backyard pool on Tuesday evening in Scottsdale.

It happened near Scottsdale and McDowell roads. The mother discovered the victim and pulled her son out of the water while the family was outside swimming. She then performed CPR on the boy, who then started to cough and open his eyes. Paramedics arrived, treated the boy and rushed him to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Firefighters say he is in very serious condition.

It's unclear how long the boy was in the water or how long the family lost track of him. An investigation is underway.

This is the second serious drowning call on Tuesday. In west Phoenix, a 2-year-old boy fell into a pool. A family member has seen him an hour before sleeping in a bedroom with other kids before finding him floating in the pool. The toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital.